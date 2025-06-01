Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Chief Ministers of four northeastern states on Sunday, offering comprehensive assistance as the region grapples with severe flooding and landslides triggered by torrential monsoon rains.

Shah spoke directly with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, assuring them of the central government's complete backing during the crisis. "The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast," Shah emphasised in his communication with the state leaders.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed receiving Shah's call, expressing gratitude for the Home Minister's concern and the offer of all possible assistance to tackle the deteriorating flood situation.

The flood crisis has hit Assam particularly hard, with the Brahmaputra River breaching danger levels in Dibrugarh on June 1. Over 58,000 people across 12 districts have been affected by the deluge, which has claimed eight lives - three from flooding and five from landslides.

The casualties span Golaghat, Lakhimpur, and Kamrup Metro districts, with a child among the victims in Golaghat. Multiple landslide-related deaths were reported from the Kamrup district.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reports that 175 villages have been impacted, forcing over 7,000 displaced residents into 16 relief camps. Agricultural losses are mounting, with 791 hectares of farmland submerged and nearly 76,000 animals affected, including 194 washed away by floodwaters.

Infrastructure damage includes 22 roads, one bridge, and multiple embankments. Urban flooding has particularly affected Guwahati and surrounding areas, impacting nearly 10,000 people.

Manipur faces its own battle as flooding and landslides have affected 3,802 people and damaged 883 homes over 48 hours. Imphal East district has suffered the most severe impact, with large portions of the state capital submerged.

The Imphal and Iril rivers have overflowed, breaching embankments in Khurai, Heingang, and Checkon areas. The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have evacuated nearly 800 people from flood-affected zones.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla personally visited the worst-hit areas, directing officials to monitor river levels closely and implement immediate preventive measures.

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded the highest death toll with nine fatalities from flash floods and landslides. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 4 lakh for each victim's family while personally overseeing relief operations.

East Kameng district reported seven deaths, while two labourers died in a landslide at a cabbage farm in Lower Subansiri's Ziro Valley. Flash floods from the overflowing Sigin River have inundated Daporijo town, damaging over 117 houses.

The strategic border town of Mechuka near the Indo-China frontier remains completely cut off after connecting roads were washed away.

In Sikkim, rising Teesta River levels have complicated ongoing search efforts for nine missing persons whose tourist vehicle plunged 1,000 feet into the river on May 29. The India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for various districts as heavy rainfall continues.

Emergency response teams, including SDRF, NDRF, fire services, and local authorities, are conducting round-the-clock rescue and relief operations across all affected states. With more rainfall predicted, the region remains on high alert as officials work to minimise further damage and provide essential relief to affected populations.