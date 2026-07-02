'Modi government's divisive ideology': Rahul Gandhi blames Centre after fresh Manipur arson

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 2 criticised the Centre over the torching of houses in two tribal villages in Manipur's Kamjong district, alleging that the violence reflects the Modi government's "divisive ideology".

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the northeastern state has remained trapped in violence for years and that the latest attacks showed the situation continued to deteriorate despite President's Rule.

"Manipur has been burning for years, and again, 20 homes have been reduced to ashes in the fire of hatred and violence," Gandhi said in a post on X. He added that "even with two governments and President's Rule, the conflict is only deepening", claiming that thousands of lives had been lost and countless families had been shattered.

Targeting the Centre, Gandhi alleged that the unrest was "the result of the Modi government's divisive ideology", accusing it of dividing people on the basis of religion, caste, language, region and identity. He also claimed that people across the country had "given up hope of even two words of empathy from the Prime Minister", adding that "Manipur deserves better" and that uniting the country was the only way forward.

His remarks came a day after armed militants allegedly set fire to several houses in at least two tribal villages near the India-Myanmar border in Kamjong district.

According to officials, around 10 thatched houses were burnt in Phaimol, a Kuki-Zo village located about 45 km northeast of Chassad police station. No casualties were reported as residents had already moved to a nearby village and had been living there temporarily for more than a week.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki community in the state, condemned the incident and alleged that the attackers belonged to armed outfits operating from across the Myanmar border.

In a separate incident, suspected to be a retaliatory attack, militants also torched houses in Kongkan Thana and adjoining Tangkhul Naga villages in the same district.

Leishiyo Keishing said at least 12 houses belonging to members of the Tangkhul Naga community were destroyed in the blaze, although officials earlier estimated that around eight houses had been set on fire.