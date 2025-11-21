Mohan Bhagwat meets Janajati leaders in Imphal, calls for unity for lasting peace

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat interacted with Janajati leaders in Imphal on the second day of his three-day visit to Manipur, urging collective efforts to strengthen unity, character-building, and social harmony for lasting peace and progress in the region.

The interaction was followed by a traditional Manipuri lunch at Bhaskara Prabha, where more than 200 representatives from various Janajati communities joined him, reflecting the spirit of social equality and mutual respect.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Bhagwat said the RSS is a social organisation devoted to strengthening society and has no agenda against any community. He emphasised that the Sangh does not engage in politics nor controls any organisation, and its work is rooted in friendship, affection and social harmony. He reminded the participants that the core need of the nation is unity, supported by leaders, governments and institutions, but ultimately upheld by society itself.

Highlighting the civilisational continuity of Bharat, he said studies show that the genetic and cultural DNA of the people of Bharat remains the same for more than 40,000 years, proving a shared consciousness across diverse communities. Bharat, he said, is one civilisational family where unity does not require uniformity.



Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, he noted that the Constitutional values of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity can truly flourish only when fraternity is strong, adding that fraternity is the dharma of Bharat. Nations that had liberty and equality but lacked fraternity eventually collapsed, he said.

Dr. Bhagwat recalled how the RSS was founded not as a reaction to any external threat but to overcome internal disunity. He described the Sangh as a man-making and character-building movement, and encouraged people to visit Shakhas to witness how the organisation works at the grassroots. He added that anyone working sincerely for the welfare of society with commitment to Bharatiya civilisation is already an undeclared swayamsevak.

Responding to issues raised by the Janajati leaders, he said their concerns are national concerns and should be addressed within the framework of the Constitution. He stressed that problems in a family must be solved within the family, and dialogue must stem from a sense of oneness. Several historical regional divisions, he said, are rooted in colonial policies that continue to influence present-day tensions.

He explained the Sangh’s ongoing efforts through Sadbhavana Baithaks and its Panch Parivartan initiatives focusing on social harmony, strengthening families, environmental conservation, civilisational awareness and civic duties. He urged Janajati leaders to take pride in their indigenous traditions, languages and scripts, and to embrace a swadeshi lifestyle rooted in cultural identity. With the world looking toward Bharat for civilisational guidance, he said it is essential to build a strong and united nation.

The historic dialogue and community meal concluded with a message of cultural unity and collective responsibility, embodying the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” in action.