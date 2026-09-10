MoRD officials review rural development schemes in Manipur's Churachandpur

Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India, Altaf Hussain Haji, along with Deputy Director Rajesh Kumar, visited Churachandpur on Wednesday to review the implementation and progress of various rural development and welfare schemes in the district.

The officials were received at the Deputy Commissioner's office by Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar, IAS. A review meeting was subsequently held at the DC office conference hall under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner.

The meeting was attended by officials from the PD/DRDA, EE/DRDA, EE/PMGSY, DMM/MSRLM, DSWO, RSETI and Block Development Offices.

The officials reviewed the implementation of major rural development programmes, including VB-G RAM-G, PMAY-G, PMGSY-I and II, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and skill development training conducted through the SBI Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI).

Following the meeting, the visiting officials inspected a VB-G RAM-G worksite at D. Leikot (Phaihel) and assessed the progress and quality of the work. They also interacted with job card holders and beneficiaries of the National Old Age Pension scheme.

The team later visited Misao Lhahvom to inspect an ongoing PMGSY road project and reviewed its progress and benefits to the local community.

At RSETI, the officials interacted with trainees and reviewed skill development activities aimed at improving employment and self-employment opportunities for rural youth.

Later in the afternoon, the team inspected a SAGY worksite at M. Songgel and interacted with Self-Help Groups, job card holders and local residents. Discussions focused on the impact of rural development initiatives, livelihood opportunities, community participation and the implementation of government schemes at the grassroots level.

The visit provided the MoRD officials an opportunity to assess the ground-level implementation of various programmes and gather feedback from implementing agencies, beneficiaries and local communities.

The officials stressed the need for timely execution, quality implementation and ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.