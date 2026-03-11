More firearms recovered than looted during violence: Manipur home minister

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam told the state assembly on March 11 that security forces have recovered more firearms than were originally looted during the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state.

Responding to questions raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra, Konthoujam said 6,020 firearms were looted at the onset of the unrest, while security agencies have so far recovered 7,437 weapons.

“The number of firearms seized by security forces is higher than the number of firearms looted,” the minister said.

He attributed the higher recovery figures partly to the inflow of illegal weapons from across international borders, noting that Manipur’s “porous borders” have allowed smuggling of firearms from neighbouring countries.

“This is why the international border is being fenced to stop such illegal activities,” he said, adding that the state government is working under the guidance of the Union Home Ministry to recover every weapon looted from government armouries.

Konthoujam said the government is holding regular consultations with stakeholders and has stepped up security measures to restore normalcy. According to him, disarming individuals in possession of illegal weapons is central to the peace process.

“Extortion-related calls, even those coming from outside the state, are being monitored,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to build public confidence and “remove the fear psychosis” that continues to affect free movement across parts of the state.

Addressing concerns over illegal immigration, the minister said several committees had previously been formed to identify undocumented migrants. However, the exercise could not be fully completed after ethnic violence broke out.

He said the Centre has extended full cooperation and biometric registration has begun to identify illegal immigrants.

“To prevent the entry of illegal immigrants, security forces have been adequately deployed,” Konthoujam said, citing joint mobile patrols in border areas and the setting up of permanent and mobile check posts.

Security agencies have also carried out cordon-and-search operations, area domination exercises and flag marches in vulnerable locations to curb the movement of armed groups, insurgents and drug smugglgers, he added.

Konthoujam described Manipur as “among the drug hubs of the world”, stating that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has instructed officials to identify and act against drug kingpins operating in the state.

The minister also addressed the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs), saying responsibility for their welfare must involve all stakeholders and not rest solely with the government.

“As to claims that funds for the IDPs are not sufficient, the government is providing whatever it has from its resources,” he said, noting that additional financial assistance is also being provided by the central government.

Livelihood support, direct benefit transfers and assistance for house construction are being extended to displaced families, he added.

Konthoujam also praised the state police, saying that despite limitations it has taken on a “major responsibility to establish the law of the land”. He said the government is working towards introducing a dedicated Manipur Police Manual and Police Code, as the force currently functions under the Assam Police Manual.