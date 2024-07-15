The mortal remains of CRPF jawan Ajay Kumar Jha, who lost his life in Manipur, arrived here in Patna Airport. A ceremony was held at the airport where last respects were paid to the brave soldier.

A team comprising Manipur Police and CRPF personnel was conducting checks on security deployments and area domination when they came under heavy fire from suspected armed Kuki militants at multiple locations. The militants used sophisticated weapons, triggering an intense exchange of gunfire that lasted for approximately 15-20 minutes.

Tragically, the exchange resulted in the martyrdom of CRPF driver Ajay Kumar Jha (43), a resident of Maghupur, Madhubani Bihar. Additionally, two members of the Manipur Police, Sub-Inspector K. Romendro and Rifleman Robindro, sustained splinter injuries. They were promptly evacuated to Jiribam Hospital where they received medical treatment and are reported to be out of danger.

Also read : Manipur Police intensifies security oversight after violent attack on CRPF personnel in Jiribam

In response to the attack, senior officials swiftly dispatched reinforcements to the site to bolster security operations. Currently, combing operations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the violent assault.

The Manipur Police Department has maintained a vigilant stance, continuously monitoring the situation. Senior officers are present in the district to oversee security arrangements and coordinate ongoing efforts to secure the area and bring the situation under control.