MoS Sukanta Majumdar reviews MDoNER projects in Manipur, visits PM-DevINE IT SEZ site

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar concluded a two-day visit to Manipur on September 18, reviewing ongoing MDoNER and North Eastern Council (NEC) projects and visiting the site of a PM-DevINE-funded infrastructure project.

During his visit on September 17 and 18, Majumdar called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the CM Secretariat in Babupara.

Discussions during the meetings focused on ongoing developmental projects in Manipur and the need for coordination between the Centre and the state for their timely implementation.

Majumdar also chaired a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of various departments at the Civil Secretariat in Mantripukhri.

The meeting reviewed the status of projects being implemented in the state under MDoNER and the NEC, along with investment-related initiatives. The minister stressed closer coordination between the state government and MDoNER for faster and effective implementation of ongoing schemes.

Interacts with beneficiaries in Andro

On Thursday evening, Majumdar visited Andro in Imphal East, where he attended the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan programme and interacted with villagers, local representatives and beneficiaries of MDoNER schemes.

He also attended the “Aashirwad Ka Diya” programme during his interaction with people in the area.

Reviews Manipur IT SEZ infrastructure

On the second day, Majumdar visited the PM-DevINE project site at Mantripukhri in Imphal to review the development of infrastructure for the Processing Zone of the Manipur Information Technology Special Economic Zone (IT SEZ).

He was accompanied by MDoNER Statistical Advisor Dharmvir Jha and Planning Department Director Dr R K Radhesana Devi.

The project is envisaged as a key driver of IT growth, entrepreneurship, investment and employment opportunities for young people in Manipur.

Senior state government officials, including representatives of the Planning Department, accompanied the minister during the site visit.

Majumdar concluded his two-day Manipur visit and departed from Imphal on September 18.