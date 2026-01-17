MoS Tokhan Sahu reviews urban development schemes in Manipur, calls for timely implementation

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu on Saturday chaired a state-level review meeting of ongoing schemes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, along with a departmental review of projects executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), at the Old Secretariat in Imphal.

During the meeting, officials presented the progress of various centrally sponsored flagship programmes being implemented in Manipur. Under Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban (SBM-U) 2.0, which aims to achieve garbage-free cities and ensure hygiene in public spaces, the physical progress of solid waste management, used water management and public toilet projects was reviewed.

On Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U), officials informed that only the Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) component is being implemented in the state. Delays in PMAY-U 1.0, launched in June 2015, were attributed to high construction costs affecting beneficiary contributions, issues related to Management Information System (MIS) updates, and the need to integrate fund disbursal portals under the SNA SPARSH model. PMAY-U 2.0, launched in September 2024, will be implemented over the next five years.

The review also covered Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), which concluded in 2024. Officials reported the formation of 3,535 self-help groups (SHGs), skill training for 10,734 individuals, job placement for 9,666 beneficiaries, bank linkage support to SHGs and individuals, and identification of over 20,000 street vendors, with nearly 14,000 certificates of vending issued.

Following the conclusion of DAY-NULM, Deendayal Jan Aajeevika Yojana–Shehari (DJAY-S) has been initiated, under which 21 SHGs have been formed so far, bank accounts opened and revolving funds released. Local-level camps have also been conducted for verification of SHGs and area-level federations.

Officials informed that the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi) scheme is being implemented to provide collateral-free loans to street vendors, though a lack of adequate markets has affected uptake in later stages.

Under the Imphal Smart City Mission, 21 projects have been completed while four are ongoing. Officials cited prolonged security challenges and consecutive years of flooding as major factors delaying project completion, and sought time extension up to September 2026.

The Town Planning Department presented an overview of AMRUT 2.0, aimed at making cities water-secure. Twenty-seven towns across six districts have been identified for the mission, with 66 projects approved, including water supply, water body rejuvenation, oxygen parks and rainwater harvesting initiatives. Under the AMRUT Mitra sub-scheme, tree plantation and women-led environmental projects are also underway.

Addressing the meeting, Sahu said the Prime Minister has transformed the outlook towards the North-East and stressed the need for close coordination between the state and the Centre for development. While terming the overall presentation satisfactory, he urged officials to clearly report challenges hindering implementation and submit written inputs on schemes requiring special attention.

He also said that demands could be placed before the Centre to address delays in PMAY-U 1.0, noting that PMAY-U 2.0 has already commenced.

Senior officials from the state government, Imphal Smart City Mission, MAHUD, Town Planning Department, PHED, CPWD, HUDCO and NBCC attended the meeting. Later in the day, the Union Minister visited the Nongpok Torban Development Project under the Smart City Mission and held discussions on the future roadmap for urban development in Manipur.