The Congress on November 5 hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his description of the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally as a "Ghuspetiya Bachao" event, accusing him of failing to handle internal security challenges and suggesting that he return to the post of BJP national president.

Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera launched a sharp attack on Shah, citing the ongoing crisis in Manipur, security incidents and alleged lapses in handling infiltration.

"Mota bhai, if the Home Ministry is beyond your control, why are you still clinging to that chair? In 7 years, the country's 3 crore infiltrators haven't been managed. Manipur hasn't been under control for 3 years. Now even Arunachal Pradesh isn't being managed," Khera said in a post on X.

He also referred to the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks, the blast near the Red Fort and the recovery of 300 kg of RDX near the national capital, questioning the Home Minister's handling of security matters.

"It's not in your league. Just let it go," Khera said.

Taking a swipe at Shah, the Congress leader suggested that he should return to the BJP's organisational role and take what he described as a "mobile circus" from Hyderabad to Karnal and other parts of the country.

"Why are you sinking the country's ship by holding onto the Home Ministry?" he asked.

Khera also took a dig at BJP president Nitin Nabin, saying he should be "set free" from his responsibilities, and ended his post with a Hindi proverb suggesting that people should stick to the work they are suited for.

What Amit Shah said

The Congress attack came after Shah, addressing a public rally in Karnal, Haryana, following a BJP-led 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march, described the INDIA bloc's November 1 gathering as a "Ghuspetiya Bachao" rally rather than a "Vote Bachao" campaign.

Shah said the BJP was committed to identifying infiltrators, removing their names from electoral rolls and deporting them from the country.

He described the approach as the Prime Minister's resolve to "detect, delete and deport" infiltrators.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah also said Parliament was the supreme forum for debate in a democracy and accused the Opposition leader of disrupting its proceedings.

"Rahul ji, you don't allow Parliament to run, you don't discuss issues… You have turned creating ruckus and resorting to boycotts into a Congress culture," Shah said.

The exchange marks another round of political sparring between the BJP and the Congress over infiltration, electoral rolls, national security and the functioning of Parliament.