In response to the worsening flood situation in Manipur, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), has formally written to the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, urging the state to declare the current floods as a "State Calamity" to facilitate robust relief and resource mobilization.

In his communication, MP Akoijam emphasized the urgency of the situation and stressed that the official declaration would enable both state and central authorities to unlock emergency funds and deploy additional assistance to the flood-affected regions.

Following his letter, MP Akoijam met with the Governor to discuss the ongoing relief efforts and proposed additional measures that could be undertaken by the administration. He also held continuous consultations with key officials, including District Commissioners and the Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), expressing appreciation for the timely action already being carried out by state machinery.

Among his key suggestions was the deployment of National Cadet Corps (NCC) members, particularly those already trained under SDRF protocols, to support local volunteer groups engaged in providing relief to the affected populations. MP Akoijam noted that harnessing the capacity of NCC cadets could significantly strengthen grassroots-level efforts in managing the crisis.

Beyond administrative engagement, the MP has extended monetary assistance to support food arrangements for citizen volunteers working tirelessly on the ground. His gesture underscores a call for collective action and solidarity in addressing the hardships being faced by thousands of people impacted by the floods.

The flood situation in Manipur remains critical, with several districts witnessing rising water levels, displacements, and disruptions in transportation and communication networks. Authorities continue to assess the damage while coordinating ongoing rescue and relief efforts.