MP (Lok Sabha) Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, representing Inner Manipur write to Governor A.K. Bhalla, expressing serious concern over the reported incident involving central security forces and a group of journalists on May 20, 2025.

According to the MP, a team of journalists traveling to Ukhrul for the 5th Shirui Lily Festival in a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus were stopped at multiple checkpoints.

At the Gwaltabi checkpoint, personnel from the Mahar Regiment and the BSF allegedly forced the team to remove the word "Manipur" from the government vehicle’s signage and eventually compelled them to return to Imphal.

Dr. Akoijam highlighted that the trip was officially sponsored by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Manipur, and the festival itself was organized by the Department of Tourism and inaugurated by the Governor.

In his letter, the MP termed the reported actions of the security forces as "unconstitutional" and even described them as an “act of treason.” He raised alarm over the involvement of the regular army, reportedly the Mahar Regiment, and warned that such incidents risk tarnishing the image of the armed forces while deepening mistrust among communities in the already volatile state.

Dr. Akoijam further alleged that the act could be seen as an attempt to delegitimize the identity and territorial integrity of Manipur. He stated that instructing the removal of the state's name from a government vehicle was not only unacceptable but also a direct challenge to constitutional authority.

Calling the incident an open display of contempt for the Constitution, the MP urged the Governor to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure accountability and strict punishment for those responsible.

The incident has stirred widespread concern, prompting fresh debate on press freedom, state integrity, and the role of security forces amid ongoing tensions in Manipur.