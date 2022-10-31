Lukanand Kshetrimayum, a 20-year-old boy from Manipur, on October 30 bagged the first runner-up title at the grand finale of the 14th Mr International 2022 event held in the Philippines.

The main crown of Mr International 2022 was awarded to Dominican Republic’s Manuel Franco during the coronation night held at New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Lukanand, a model by profession, is also a filmmaker and a YouTuber, who is very active on social media.

He was also the grand winner of Garnier Men Mega Mr Northeast, which selected Mister International India in 2019.

Altogether, there were 35 contestants from across the globe participated in the event. The next edition of the international pageant will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Three years have passed since the competition's 13th installment, technically its 2018 edition, was held in the Philippines in February 2019. That year, Trinh Van Bao defeated 38 other international delegates to become Vietnam's second winner. In this year's competition, India's Lukanand Kshetrimayum took home the title of first runner-up, while Venezuela's Orangel de Jesus Dirinot Guanipa took home the title of second runner-up.

Jason Li Kwai Chiu from Hong Kong and Myron Jude Ordillano from the Philippines were the third and fourth other participants individually.

As the fifth runner-up, Juan Pablo Colias Gonzalez of Spain completed the winners' circle. The 16-year-old international male pageant was started in Singapore in 2006 by Alan Sim, who passed away this month.

During the final competition, he was remembered.