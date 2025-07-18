MSCW pushes for strict action on workplace harassment in Tengnoupal

The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW), in collaboration with the Centre for Women and Girls, today organised a one-day sensitisation programme on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 at the Conference Hall of the DC Office in Tengnoupal District.

The programme aimed to raise awareness on women’s rights in the workplace and promote safer and more inclusive work environments. It also focused on educating participants about the functions of Internal Complaint Committees (ICC) and Local Complaint Committees (LCC) established under the Act.

Chairperson of MSCW, Th. Tiningpham Monsang, who was part of the praesidium, underlined the importance of spreading awareness among both men and women regarding workplace issues. She emphasised that the Act ensures a safe and secure work atmosphere for all women, regardless of employment status, and stressed the need for gender equality and mutual respect. She also clarified that harassment is not only gender-specific in terms of the perpetrator, and sensitisation plays a vital role in handling complaints effectively.



Also Read: Tamenglong CSOs submit memo to Governor, issue 5-day ultimatum over ration, health, and power woes

Hechin Haokip, Executive Director of the Centre for Women and Girls, served as the resource person and explained in detail the structure, roles, and responsibilities of ICCs and LCCs. She highlighted the importance of consistent implementation and training to ensure the Act serves its intended purpose.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from government officials, civil society members, and local leaders. Saurabh Yadav, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Tengnoupal, and T. Chuongsin Koireng, Member of MSCW, also formed part of the praesidium.

Towards the end of the session, a special interactive meeting was held with District Level Officers and representatives of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in Tengnoupal. The discussions, chaired by MSCW officials and district administration, focused on the pressing challenges faced by the IDP community and explored avenues for coordinated support.

Attendees unanimously called for the strict implementation of the 2013 Act and continuous education and awareness programmes to protect women's dignity and safety in the workplace.