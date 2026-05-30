Mukesh Singh arrives in Imphal, to take charge as Manipur DGP on June 1

Newly appointed Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh arrived in Imphal on May 30 and will formally take charge as the state's police chief from June 1, officials said.

Mukesh Singh was received at the Imphal airport by senior police officers after arriving from New Delhi.

He will succeed Rajiv Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer, who had taken charge of the Manipur Police during the peak of the ethnic violence in June 2023.

Rajiv Singh has been transferred by the Centre and appointed Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi following the completion of his tenure in Manipur.

A 1996-batch IPS officer, Mukesh Singh most recently served as the police chief of Ladakh.

The Centre recently approved his inter-cadre deputation from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre to the Manipur cadre for a period of three years. The appointment order was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Officials said Singh is expected to assume charge amid continuing efforts to restore normalcy and strengthen law and order in the state.