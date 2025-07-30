Multiple arms caches seized in Churachandpur and Imphal West during security operations

Security forces achieved a significant breakthrough in anti-insurgency efforts with the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition from two separate locations in Manipur on Tuesday.

In the Songpi village area under Churachandpur Police Station, Churachandpur district, the forces recovered the following weaponry:

Four 9mm pistols along with three magazines

Six single-barrel rifles

One M79 grenade launcher

One .22 rifle with magazine

Meanwhile, another coordinated operation was carried out in the Nobap Makhong area, Chanbirok Hill under Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West district. The operation led to the seizure of a considerable stockpile of locally fabricated arms and explosive devices:

One air gun

One locally made Lethod-type gun

One locally made mortar

Four locally made "Pompi" guns mounted on bipods

Two shell-type improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

Three PVC pipe-fitted IEDs

Two empty magazines for .303 LMG

Two empty magazines for 7.62 LMG

Four bulletproof plates made of assorted materials

Two camouflage helmets

Two bulletproof vests

One BAOFENG radio handset

Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins and intended use of the recovered arms.