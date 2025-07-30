Multiple arms caches seized in Churachandpur and Imphal West during security operations
Security forces achieved a significant breakthrough in anti-insurgency efforts with the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition from two separate locations in Manipur on Tuesday.
Security forces achieved a significant breakthrough in anti-insurgency efforts with the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition from two separate locations in Manipur on Tuesday.
In the Songpi village area under Churachandpur Police Station, Churachandpur district, the forces recovered the following weaponry:
Four 9mm pistols along with three magazines
Six single-barrel rifles
One M79 grenade launcher
One .22 rifle with magazine
Meanwhile, another coordinated operation was carried out in the Nobap Makhong area, Chanbirok Hill under Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West district. The operation led to the seizure of a considerable stockpile of locally fabricated arms and explosive devices:
One air gun
One locally made Lethod-type gun
One locally made mortar
Four locally made "Pompi" guns mounted on bipods
Two shell-type improvised explosive devices (IEDs)
Three PVC pipe-fitted IEDs
Two empty magazines for .303 LMG
Two empty magazines for 7.62 LMG
Four bulletproof plates made of assorted materials
Two camouflage helmets
Two bulletproof vests
One BAOFENG radio handset
Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins and intended use of the recovered arms.
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