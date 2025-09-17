Multiple insurgent cadres arrested in Manipur, huge cache of arms and documents seized

Manipur Police and security forces apprehended several active cadres of banned outfits, including KCP (PWG), UNLF (Koireng), and PLA, across different districts of the state. The crackdown not only led to multiple arrests but also resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms, incriminating documents, and organizational materials.

Three active members of Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) were arrested for allegedly coercing bank officials to sanction loans to their beneficiaries. The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Thangjam Yaiphaba Meitei (31)

Sanjrambam Loha Meitei (29), both from Yumnam Patlou, Mamang Leikai, Imphal East

Tonjam Hemon Singh (46) of Tangkham Maklha Leikai, Imphal East

The arrests were made from Khabam Lamkhai Bazar and Hatta Kangjeibung areas in Imphal East.

Seized from their possession were mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, KCP (PWG) letterheads, bank-targeted envelopes, organizational seals, and small cash amounts, pointing to a systematic extortion network.

Two UNLF (Koireng) Cadres Arrested in Thoubal

Security forces also apprehended two cadres of United National Liberation Front (UNLF–Koireng faction) near the District Hospital at Khangabok, Thoubal district.

The arrested were identified as:

Huidrom Sangba (40) of Khurai Salangthong, Imphal East

Ningombam Birban Meitei (43) of Churachandpur Khumujamba Meitei Leikai, presently residing at Heirok Part-III, Ngarouthel

Items seized included a white Mahindra Bolero, Aadhaar card, mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM card, and vehicle documents.

PLA Cadres Apprehended in Bishnupur

In Bishnupur district, police arrested two active members of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from their respective residences under Keibul Lamjao Police Station.

The cadres have been identified as:

Salam Brojen Meitei alias Amujao alias Chamba (41) of Thanga Heisnam Leikai

Oinam Mani Singh alias Melei (42) of Thanga Chingkha Khomlai Leikai

Two mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Major Arms Haul Following KCP (PWG) Arrests in Thoubal

In another significant operation, three KCP (PWG) cadres were arrested from Lilong Bazar, Thoubal district. They have been identified as:

Md. Shagir Khan (28) of Khabeisoi Maning, Imphal East

Thanshok Awungshi Shimray (37) of Khangkhui Khunou, Ukhrul district

Oinam Amitkumar Singh (28) of Khurai Top Khongnang Makhong, Imphal East

Based on their disclosure, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from Nongpok Keithelmanbi area, including:

01 M16 rifle

04 INSAS rifles

04 SLR rifles

02 .303 rifles

382 rounds of assorted ammunition

26 magazines of different arms

Authorities confirmed that these arrests and recoveries mark a major blow to underground networks attempting to regroup and exert influence through extortion and coercion in the Imphal valley and beyond.