A new music recording studio, Musician Nest Record, was inaugurated at Chingkhiuluang, Ward No. V, Tamenglong District Headquarters, on November 22 by Rev. Dr. Namsadai Kahmei, Pastor of Town Baptist Church.

The studio aims to provide local musicians, aspiring artists and bands with access to professional recording facilities and opportunities to develop their musical talent.

Speaking on the occasion, proprietor Namlalung Gangmei said the initiative began a few years ago with the establishment of a jam pad under the name Musician Nest, offering local musicians and bands a space to practise and hone their skills.

With growing demand for professional recording facilities among musicians in and around Tamenglong, the initiative has now been expanded into a full-fledged recording studio, Musician Nest Record.

Gangmei said the studio is equipped with quality recording equipment to facilitate music production, allowing artists to record songs and produce music albums. Musicians seeking international-standard production can also avail themselves of professional sound engineers, with services and arrangements tailored to their respective budgets.

He appealed to music enthusiasts, aspiring artists and local bands to make the best use of the facility and utilise the newly introduced recording services to further their musical pursuits.

The inauguration programme was attended by Lanmiyo Luikham, MPS and Superintendent of Police, Tamenglong; Dr. Chambo Gonmei, former Health Director, Government of Manipur; Jesse Gangmei, Assistant Pastor of Town Baptist Church; along with local musicians, band members and well-wishers.