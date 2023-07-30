Slamming PM Modi-led Centre for their silence on the Manipur issue, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 30 said that her heart aches deeply upon hearing the heart-wrenching stories from the violence-hit state.

She expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance and it will mend the wounds of the people of violence-hit Manipur.

''My heart aches deeply upon hearing the heart-wrenching stories from Manipur. Human lives should never endure the agonies of hatred's cruel experiments. Yet, in the face of silence from those in power, let us find solace in knowing that INDIA will mend wounds and rekindle the flame of humanity,'' she wrote on micro-blogging site X.

My heart aches deeply upon hearing the heart-wrenching stories from Manipur. Human lives should never endure the agonies of hatred's cruel experiments. Yet, in the face of silence from those in power, let us find solace in knowing that INDIA will mend wounds and rekindle the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 30, 2023

She also urged the people of ethnic strife affected Manipur to embrace peace for the sake of humanity, assuring them of standing by their side.

''I earnestly plead to Manipur's brave brothers and sisters to embrace peace for the sake of humanity. We stand beside you, offering unwavering support and compassion,'' she added.

A delegation of MPs from the opposition INDIA, of which the TMC is also a part, visited Manipur to assess the situation there. Interestingly, the visit led to a heated argument between the INDIA Alliance and the Centre.

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