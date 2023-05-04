Boxing icon MC Mary Kom took to social media to request assistance from the Union Government, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in her plea to help manage the violence in Manipur.

The Army and the Assam Rifles were called in to help calm the situation in the northeastern state, where violence erupted during a tribal revolt.

“My state Manipur is burning, kindly help," the veteran boxer tweeted in the early hours, sharing photos of the violence, and tagging PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Reviewing the tense situation the Manipur government on May 3 imposed Section 144 CrPc in eight districts of the state, Chief Minister N Biren Singh today appealed to all sections of people in Manipur to maintain peace, amity and communal harmony in the State at all costs.

Also Read: Manipur: Additional Paramilitary forces deployed in violence-hit state, CM urges people to cooperate



He stated that the in the last 24 hours some incidents of vandalism and arson have been reported in Imphal, Bhishnupur, and Moreh among others.



"Precious lives have been lost along with the damage of residential property which is very unfortunate and has occurred only because of a misunderstanding between two sections of the society," the chief minister added.

On the otherhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state where the law and order situation was disrupted after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts, according to the reports.

The situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile after communal tension erupted in various places of valley districts on May 3 after clashes in the Churachandpur district.

