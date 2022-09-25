The United Committee Manipur (UCM) has alleged that Myanmar has encroached almost 5 kms into Manipur along the Indo-Myanmar border, pointing out that the Centre is showing an indifferent attitude towards the issue.

Several pressure groups, including UCM have raised concerns that Myanmar has been encroaching upon Manipur’s land along the Border Pillar 103. Committee members along with experts measured the latitude and longitude of the border pillar to be verified with the coordinates in record.

Pressure groups like the United Committee Manipur have been demanding to resolve the boundary issue over the years.

Joychandra Konthoujam, president of UCM, stated that UCM will create a report of the disputed boundary pillars with the assistance of specialists and send it to the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, and the government in order to put pressure on them to confirm and resolve the border issue. Additionally, he said, UCM will provide the state government with a fact-finding report.

The border pillars have been inspected by UCM, beginning with number 76 in Moreh, Tengnoupal district. According to the committee head, even the border fencing work being done by the Border Road Tasf Force (BRTF) under the Ministry of Home Affairs involves compromising 5 km of the area that Manipuri forefathers had protected.