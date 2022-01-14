NEW DELHI: Security agencies have been alerted about a big security threat of insurgents from Myanmar planning terror acts in poll-bound Manipur, said a report in the New Indian Express.

According to the article, sources said an insurgent group based in Myanmar was trying to carry out terror attacks in Manipur in coordination with Northeast-based militant outfits.

According to the report, banned outfits such as NSCN K (YA) and PLA have been trying to set up new bases in Myanmar. According to intelligence inputs, insurgent groups, as part of their terror operations, are planning to attack security forces in Manipur.

Intelligence agencies believe a new batch of highly trained recruits belonging to ULFA(I) has infiltrated into Assam. There have been reent reports about new joinings in the ULFA (I) recently.

“It was brought to our notice that senior leaders of NSCN (K-Y/A) held a high-level meeting in a nearby village in Myanmar to plan retaliatory attack on the forces, which carried out a precision attack against the group in June 2018,” a senior security official said.

It needs mention here that ULFA (I) in Assam, NSCN-K (YA) in southern Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, and Imphal Valley-based insurgent groups like the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) have not yet entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Indian Government.

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