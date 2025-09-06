Myanmar influx on rise: Manipur ex-CM cites UNHCR report of 64,300 refugees in India since 2021

Former Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has raised fresh concerns over the growing influx of refugees from Myanmar, warning that the issue could spiral out of control if not addressed with urgency.

His remarks came in response to the latest UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific update, which reported that nearly 64,300 Myanmar nationals have crossed into India since the military coup in February 2021.

“When I warned about this long ago, very few paid attention, including my colleagues. Today, UNHCR reports that nearly 64,300 Myanmar nationals have crossed into India since 2021. The unofficial numbers could be much higher, even multiple times more. We cannot afford to sit idle. We need to work harder before this issue consumes us,” the former chief minister wrote.

According to UNHCR, some 6,800 Myanmar nationals are registered with the agency in New Delhi, while the bulk of arrivals have taken shelter in Mizoram and Manipur. Intensified fighting in Myanmar’s Chin and Sagaing regions in May led to a fresh wave of people crossing into Mizoram.



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Cyclone Remal further worsened conditions for displaced families in border areas of Mizoram and Manipur, increasing needs for food, shelter, healthcare and sanitation.

The UNHCR update highlighted that widespread conflict and violence across Myanmar continues to drive displacement, with 2.8 million people internally displaced and over 1.1 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. India has been one of the key destinations, alongside Thailand and Bangladesh.

In Manipur, the state government has identified at least 5,800 “illegal migrants” from Myanmar in Kamjong district, with biometric data of over 5,100 already collected for possible deportation. On May 12, the Chief Minister reported the deportation of around 360 Myanmar nationals. Special monitoring teams have been deployed in five border districts to manage fresh arrivals.

Opposition voices and civil society groups, however, have urged a humanitarian approach to those fleeing conflict, stressing the need to balance security concerns with India’s long-standing tradition of providing refuge to persecuted communities.

The former CM’s renewed warning signals deepening unease in Manipur, a state already grappling with ethnic tensions, insurgency issues, and a sensitive international border. With the UNHCR estimating that unofficial numbers could far exceed recorded figures, the debate over how India manages the Myanmar refugee crisis is expected to intensify in the coming months.