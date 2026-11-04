A Myanmar national was arrested with 9.05 kg of opium in Manipur's Churachandpur district during an operation conducted by the state police on November 2.

The accused, identified as Lianlamhau Manlun (29), a resident of Lomzang village in Tonzang township of Myanmar, was apprehended by a team from Behiang Police Station at L. Kannan village in Churachandpur district.

During the operation, police seized 9.050 kg of opium, a mobile phone and an identity card issued by Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the seized contraband and establish whether the accused was part of a larger drug trafficking network.