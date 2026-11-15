A 48-year-old Myanmar national was arrested with a cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on November 14.

The man, identified as Soetunou, was apprehended by Assam Rifles near Border Pillar 75 along the India-Myanmar international boundary.

According to a police statement, the operation was launched following intelligence inputs about three individuals allegedly carrying arms and ammunition across the international border.

"One individual was apprehended, while the two others fled towards Myanmar," the statement said.

Security personnel recovered three AK-47 rifles, 172 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, three grenades, two telescopic sights and an ammunition box from the arrested man.

Further investigation into the seizure and the possible involvement of the two individuals who escaped is underway.