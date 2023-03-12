Manipur Police on March 12 apprehended a Myanmarese couple from a house of a local person in Imphal West, said an official statement.

The couple was held during a search operation conducted by Manipur Police Commando at Phayeng Kharang Khunou in Imphal West.

As per the statement, the two Myanmar citizens have been identified as Limdai Merr (Husband) and Veikhohat Hatnu (wife) and both of them were arrested at around 9:40 am on March 9, 2023.

''On 09/03/2023, based on an intelligence report a team of Manipur Police Commando conducted a search operation at Phayeng Kharang Khunou, Imphal West at the house of one Angom Chinglen, 34 yrs s/o A. Ningthem Singh of Phayeng Kharang Khunou, PO & PS- Lamshang. Two Myanmar citizens namely i) Limdai Merr, Solomon Merr, @, and Thengkhosei Hangsong. 33 yrs s/o Limpoiline of Layshi Township, Naga Self Administered Zone, Sagaing Region, Myanmar, and his wife namely ii) Veikhohat Hatnu, 29 yrs were arrested at around 9:40 am,'' the statement read.

''Two Aadhaar cards and two mobile handsets were recovered from their possession,'' it added.

Meanwhile, the owner of the house named Angom Chinglen was also arrested for harbouring foreign citizens as the two Myanmarese citizens have been staying at his house since March 6, 2023, without any legal documents.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it was found that the husband earlier was staying in Nagaland since, 2008.