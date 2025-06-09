Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh left for New Delhi on Monday, June 9 afternoon following an invite from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions and widespread protests in the state.



Speaking to the media at Imphal International Airport before his departure, Singh acknowledged the gravity of the current situation in Manipur and urged the people to act with restraint and unity. “Manipur is passing through a critical phase. Every citizen must reflect deeply before taking any step. Violence will only worsen the situation. We must stand united and work collectively for the welfare of our indigenous communities,” Singh stated.



He further assured that he would strongly advocate for a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis during his discussions with central leadership.



Sources confirm that both N. Biren Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba were called to the national capital for an emergency consultation led by Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting is expected to focus on restoring law and order, addressing growing public grievances, and discussing the political roadmap to ensure stability in the state.



The high-level deliberations follow the recent arrest of a member of the Arambai Tenggol group, which triggered widespread unrest across the valley districts, intensifying the already fragile atmosphere in the region.