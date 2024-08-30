Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh lambasted West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for her remarks over Jay Shah assuming the office of ICC Chairperson. Singh accused Banerjee of not understanding the process, underlining that the election of Jay Shah to the position was a valid and democratic one.

"Didi thinks ICC Chairperson has been handed over- much like giving away the power of an organization to a nephew or son. Let me correct you, Jay Shah got voted to be the chairman. In other words, he has been elected. Is this too hard to comprehend?", he added.

Banerjee had earlier taken to X to congratulate Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his son's new role, in a post many interpreted as laced with sarcasm. "Congratulations, Union Home Minister!! Your son has not become a politician, but has become the ICC Chairman; a post much more important than most politicians'! Your son has indeed become very powerful, and I congratulate you on his most elevated achievement indeed! Kudos!!" Banerjee posted.