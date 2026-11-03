Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on November 3 urged the state Home Department to regularly share updated information on the biometric enrolment of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, saying transparency would help strengthen public confidence and address concerns over national security.

His remarks came a day after the Mizoram government reportedly stated that the biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees taking shelter in the state was in its final phase.

In a post on X, Singh said the issue was not about politics but about national security, border protection and safeguarding the future of the state's people.

Referring to Mizoram's measures to monitor the influx of Myanmar nationals, he said the Manipur Home Department should also disclose updated details of the biometric data collected, including the number of individuals identified and verified.

Singh said regular disclosure of such information would strengthen public confidence and reaffirm the government's commitment to protecting the state's security and the interests of its indigenous communities.

In August, Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas had informed the state Assembly that 24,475 illegal immigrants from Myanmar had been detected in Manipur so far.