Naga and Meitei groups form joint committee in Manipur

Representatives from the Naga and Meitei/Meetei communities on May 26 jointly formed a new platform named Native Peoples’ Committee Manipur (NPCM) with the stated objective of protecting the rights, identity, land and dignity of the indigenous people of Manipur.

The committee was formally constituted during a meeting held at a hotel in Imphal.

During the meeting, Ashang Kasar was appointed as the convener of the newly formed body, while Ph Deban and Dr L Phaomei were named co-conveners.

The meeting also unanimously decided that the office bearers and executive members of NPCM would have equal representation from both the Meitei/Meetei and Naga communities to ensure balance and shared responsibility.

Speaking after the formation of the committee, Ashang Kasar said the body was created to safeguard the rights, dignity, land and identity of indigenous communities and to secure the future of coming generations.

The meeting further resolved to organise a public convention of the Native Peoples of Manipur on June 2, 2026, at Makhan village.

Among its resolutions, the committee called for the removal of the Assam Rifles from Manipur, abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, and immediate implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.