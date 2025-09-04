Naga apex body announces trade embargo in Manipur from Sept 8 over FMR, border fencing

The apex body of Nagas in Manipur has declared that it will enforce a “trade embargo” across Naga-inhabited areas of the state starting midnight of September 8, in protest against the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the ongoing fencing of the India-Myanmar border.

The United Naga Council (UNC), in a statement issued on Wednesday night, said the embargo would include preventing the movement of goods vehicles along the national highways passing through Naga-majority districts, including Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong, Kamjong, and Noney.

Manipur is heavily dependent on essential commodities transported from neighbouring states, particularly via NH-2 (Dimapur to Imphal), which passes through Senapati and serves as the state’s lifeline, and NH-37 (Silchar to Imphal), which runs through Tamenglong and Noney.

“As discussed and resolved in the presidential council meeting held on August 11, we hereby announce that a trade embargo shall be enforced in all the Naga areas with effect from midnight of September 8, 2025, until further notification,” the UNC said, calling for public support.



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The statement added that since January 19, 2024, Naga organisations had consistently expressed their opposition to the FMR’s abrogation and border fencing through memoranda, rallies, demonstrations, and press statements to the Government of India, but alleged that the Centre’s “indifferent attitude” had left them with no choice but to escalate their agitation.

The UNC reiterated that the Naga people view the unilateral abrogation of FMR and the imposition of border fencing as an affront to their historical, social, and cultural ties across the 398-km-long international border Manipur shares with Myanmar.

Naga groups in the state have been vocal in opposing the Centre’s decisions, warning that the measures would disrupt cross-border community linkages and undermine traditional movement practices.