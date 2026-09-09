Naga body calls for boycott of Manipur CM’s Luangkao visit over six killings

The Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council Manipur (WC-JTCM) has called for a boycott of Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s proposed visit to Luangkao village on September 12, citing the alleged abduction and killing of six Liangmai Naga men in May.

The committee said it did not approve of the Chief Minister’s maiden visit to Luangkao, which is scheduled to include a pilgrimage and a review of the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum.

According to the WC-JTCM, 119 days have passed since six Liangmai Naga men were allegedly abducted and killed at Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13. It claimed that the bodies remain unclaimed at the JNIMS morgue in Imphal and alleged that no arrests have been made or investigation concluded in the case.

“The families of the deceased await closure, and the Naga people await accountability,” the committee said in a statement.

The WC-JTCM said conducting official programmes or development-related engagements in Naga areas while the killing case remains unresolved would be inappropriate and disrespectful to the families of the deceased.

While expressing its respect for Rani Gaidinliu, whom it described as a legendary freedom fighter and founder of the Heraka faith, the committee demanded that the government ensure justice for the families of the six deceased Liangmai men before undertaking such visits.

“Justice first. Then everything else,” the committee said.

The WC-JTCM appealed to Naga people, civil society organisations and community leaders to abstain from participating in the September 12 programme and boycott official engagements that, it alleged, bypass the collective will of the Naga people.

It also urged Naga leaders, village authorities and civil society organisations to refrain from meetings with government officials on development projects, relief assistance or political dialogue until the interests of Naga communities are collectively consulted and represented.

The committee further asserted that no individual or group should speak on behalf of the Naga community without a collective mandate.