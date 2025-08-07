Naga body clarifies: Foothills bandh not against Zomi or Mizo communities

The Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) has issued a statement clarifying the intent behind the ongoing bandh in the Naga-inhabited foothill regions, stressing that the agitation is not directed at the Zomi or Hmar-Lushai (Mizo) communities.

In an official release, the FNCC highlighted the long-standing peaceful coexistence and mutual respect shared between the Naga people and these communities. “Our shared history is rooted in cooperation, not conflict, and that legacy remains unbroken,” the statement noted.

However, the bandh, according to FNCC, is a direct response to what they describe as “aggressive, deliberate, and expansionist provocations” by groups aligned with the Working Committee of Kuki Civil Society Organizations (Kuki CSOs) and the self-styled Western Kuki-Zo Intelligence Council (WKZIC).

“These organizations have continually engaged in territorial encroachment and political manipulation, destabilizing the already fragile peace in the region,” FNCC alleged.

The Committee sharply criticized past economic blockades imposed by Kuki groups, claiming they amounted to "economic terrorism" that held the state of Manipur hostage for over 27 months. “You cannot invoke Article 21 of the Indian Constitution or the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, after crippling essential supply routes and pushing millions to the edge,” the statement read.

Warning of potential repercussions, the FNCC declared that if the Kuki CSOs attempt to block National Highway 2 (NH-2) or disrupt the free movement of goods and people, all routes through Naga-inhabited areas will be sealed off from Kuki access. This includes NH-2, NH-37, and will extend to Peren District in Nagaland and parts of NC Hills in Assam.

The FNCC made it clear that any adverse outcomes arising from such provocations would rest solely on the shoulders of the Working Committee, Kuki CSOs.

The statement concluded with a firm call for responsibility and restraint, urging concerned groups to refrain from further instigating unrest in the region.