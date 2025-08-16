Naga body holds dialogue with Manipur Governor over scrapping of FMR, border fencing

A delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC) held a crucial meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla today at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, to discuss the contentious issues of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the construction of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Briefing the media after the meeting, UNC President Ng. Lorho said the talks were convened following the expiry of the ultimatum served by the Council to both the Centre and the state government regarding the “unilateral abrogation” of the FMR and the ongoing construction of border fencing in what they described as the “Naga homeland.”



He informed that the Governor assured the delegation of facilitating dialogue between the Government of India and the UNC, and both sides agreed to reconvene within the next three days for further deliberations. “We will stand by our position as planned,” Lorho reiterated.



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A statement issued by the Governor’s Secretariat confirmed that the UNC delegation had presented its concerns regarding the abrogation of FMR and border fencing to the Governor, urging him to take up the matter with the Government of India. Governor Bhalla, while giving a patient hearing, conveyed that the issue had already been raised with the Ministry of Home Affairs. He also appealed to the Council to maintain peace and exercise restraint while constructive dialogue moves forward.

It may be recalled that the UNC had served a 20-day ultimatum to both the Union and state governments, demanding a rollback of the decision to scrap the FMR and halt border fencing activities. Following the expiry of the ultimatum, the organisation warned that it would intensify its agitation within 15 days, stating that it had been left with no option but to launch a movement.

The FMR, which allowed people residing along the India-Myanmar border to travel up to 16 kilometres across either side without visa restrictions, was scrapped by the Union Government earlier this year, citing national security concerns. The move has sparked resentment among tribal and Naga bodies in Manipur, who see it as an infringement on their traditional ties and social fabric across the border.