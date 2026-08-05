Naga body opposes Manipur CM's proposed Makhan relief camp visit, seeks justice for six slain Liangmai men

The Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council Manipur (WC-JTCM) on Wednesday, August 5 opposed the proposed visit of Manipur Chief Minister to the Makhan Relief Camp on August 8, stating that the government should first ensure justice for six Liangmai Naga men who were abducted and killed in May before undertaking official programmes in Naga areas.

In a statement issued through its Media Cell, the WC-JTCM said it did not approve of the Chief Minister's proposed visit to the relief camp, where he is expected to interact with internally displaced persons.

The organisation said the proposed visit comes 84 days after the abduction and killing of six Liangmai Naga men at Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, 2026. It claimed that the victims' mortal remains continue to lie unclaimed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) morgue in Imphal and alleged that no arrests have been made, no investigation has been concluded and no justice has been delivered in the case.

The WC-JTCM said that, under these circumstances, it considers any official programme or public engagement in Naga areas to be inappropriate until the government addresses the case and secures justice for the victims' families.

Calling for justice before any official outreach, the organisation urged the state government to prioritise action in the case before undertaking humanitarian or political visits in Naga-dominated areas.

The committee also appealed to Naga community members, civil society organisations and community leaders to abstain from participating in the proposed August 8 programme and to boycott official engagements that, according to the organisation, do not reflect the collective will of the Naga people.

Further, the WC-JTCM called upon Naga leaders, village authorities and civil society organisations to refrain from meeting government officials for matters relating to development projects, relief assistance or political dialogue until, it said, the interests of all Naga communities are adequately consulted and represented.

The organisation maintained that no individual or group should represent the Nagas without what it described as a collective mandate from the community and reiterated its demand for justice for the six slain Liangmai men.