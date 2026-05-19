Naga body rejects allegations in Thadou pastors' killings, points finger at Kuki groups

The United Naga Council (UNC) has rejected allegations linking Naga groups to the killing of three Thadou church leaders in Manipur, while alleging that the attack may have involved suspected Kuki militant groups operating in the area.

In a press statement issued on May 18, the UNC condemned the May 13 ambush and described the victims as “warriors of peace and understanding”. The organisation said it would support legal action against those responsible for the killings.

The council alleged that social media campaigns accusing Nagas of involvement began shortly after the incident. It specifically referred to a statement by Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), which allegedly named the ZUF-Kamson Group and NSCN-IM as perpetrators within hours of the killings. According to the UNC, the condemnation letter carried the date “6/5/2026”, seven days before the ambush took place. The organisation questioned whether the statement had been prepared in advance and sought “concrete proofs” from KIM regarding its allegations against Naga groups.

The UNC also criticised the response of security forces, including the Army, during the hostage situation that followed the ambush. It claimed the 57 Mountain Division headquarters at Leimakhong was located close to the incident site and alleged that stronger action could have been taken on the same day. The organisation further alleged that security deployment in vulnerable Naga areas remained “discriminatory and highly inadequate”.

Calling for stricter action against suspected Kuki militant groups under the SoO agreement, the UNC urged the Centre and the state government to disarm militants and confine them to designated camps. It said the SoO agreement should be scrapped if militant groups continued to defy the law.

The statement also cited points raised earlier by Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) regarding alleged tensions between “Kuki” and “Thadou” identities. Referring to TIM’s May 17 statement, the UNC claimed that Rev Dr Vumthang Sitlhou had publicly rejected the “Kuki Zo Flag” hoisting on May 9 and was viewed as a prominent voice for Thadou identity. It further alleged that the ambush took place in a Kuki militant-dominated area “where no infiltration of non-Kuki armed groups is possible”.

The UNC additionally referred to alleged warnings issued by KLA (L) against meetings with the Manipur chief minister in Churachandpur and claimed that the visit by the church leaders may have been viewed negatively by radical groups.

Without providing direct evidence, the UNC alleged that the killings appeared to have “an intra-fold character” involving groups within the broader Kuki fold, while asserting that the involvement of non-Kuki armed groups was “beyond any doubt”.

The organisation urged people not to spread “lies without proofs” regarding alleged Naga involvement and said more information surrounding the killings was gradually emerging from what it described as reliable sources.