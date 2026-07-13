Naga body rejects COTU's arson claims, alleges 'Kuki refugees' behind Leimakhong house burnings

The Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) has strongly rejected allegations made by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) over the burning of Meitei and Naga houses at Chingmang Leimakhong, accusing the Kuki-Zo organisation of spreading "false propaganda" and attempting to mislead the public.

In a statement issued on July 12, the FNCC described COTU's version of events as "malicious, misleading and fabricated", alleging that the organisation had repeatedly resorted to misinformation since the outbreak of the ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The Naga body claimed that the allegation blaming the Naga community for the July 11 arson was "a deliberate falsehood" intended to deflect responsibility. It asserted that "credible video evidence, eyewitness accounts and other material evidence" indicated that the houses belonging to Meitei and Naga families at Chingmang Leimakhong were set ablaze by "Kuki refugees".

According to the FNCC, despite the alleged availability of such evidence, COTU continued to promote what it termed a fabricated narrative to shield those responsible and manipulate public opinion.

The committee also criticised what it described as inconsistencies in statements issued by Kuki civil society organisations. Referring to an earlier incident involving the killing of six Naga hostages, the FNCC alleged that a prominent Kuki leader had initially stated on camera that the killings occurred in "an emotional outburst" before retracting the statement the following day.

The FNCC argued that such contradictory claims undermined the credibility of Kuki organisations and reinforced the need for an impartial probe.

Calling for an independent and transparent investigation, the Naga body said accountability must be based on evidence rather than "propaganda or manufactured narratives."

It also urged the Manipur government and investigating agencies not to succumb to "pressure, intimidation or misinformation" and to ensure that the investigation proceeds strictly according to the rule of law.

The committee appealed to the public to reject misinformation and communal hatred, while urging citizens to support efforts towards truth, justice and lasting peace in the region.

The claims made by the FNCC could not be independently verified, and COTU had not immediately responded to the allegations.