Naga body restricts goods truck movement through parts of Manipur

The Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council Manipur (JTCM) has announced an immediate restriction on the movement of goods-laden trucks and other commercial vehicles along national highways passing through areas under its jurisdiction, citing security concerns and what it described as the government’s failure to protect Naga communities.

The restriction will remain in force until further notice and covers JTCM areas inhabited by the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme Naga communities, according to a statement issued by the committee on August 20.

The JTCM said the move was prompted by the August 20 violence at Namdilong in Kangpokpi district, in which several people were injured, as well as the killing of six Naga men whose bodies, according to the committee, were recovered on June 10 following an extensive search.

The committee alleged that two pastors were among those abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13 and claimed that the victims were tortured and mutilated before their bodies were recovered. It further alleged that despite the investigation being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the perpetrators had not been identified.

The JTCM also questioned the role of security forces in the state, alleging that the CRPF’s CoBRA unit had acted against the Naga Village Guards while failing to prevent armed attacks on Naga villages. The committee said such actions had raised concerns over the security of Naga settlements in the Zeliangrongpi region.

Calling on area coordination committees to observe the restriction peacefully, the JTCM said it would intensify its agitation if the government continued to disregard what it termed the safety, security and dignity of the Naga community.

The restriction on goods movement is expected to affect commercial traffic using highways through the affected areas, with the JTCM giving no timeline for lifting the measure.