The Naga People's Organization (NPO) in Senapati has expressed deep disappointment over the continued actions of certain Kuki Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), which have allegedly issued warnings and attempted to obstruct the Chief Minister of Manipur and government officials from visiting Naga villages or participating in Naga festivals within the Senapati District.

In a strongly worded statement, the NPO reaffirmed the neutrality of the Naga community in the ongoing conflict in Manipur, emphasizing their consistent efforts to foster peace and harmony in the region. However, the organization raised concerns about repeated warnings from Kuki leaders against the Chief Minister's involvement in Naga cultural and community events.

“The Chief Minister, as the elected leader of the state, represents all communities, including the Nagas. Attempts by Kuki leaders to prevent the Chief Minister from engaging with Naga communities are unwarranted and exceed their jurisdiction,” the NPO stated.

The organization also called on all stakeholders to respect the neutrality of the Naga community, urging collective efforts toward genuine peace and mutual understanding. “Only through respect and cooperation can lasting harmony be achieved in Manipur,” the NPO concluded.



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