Naga civil bodies reach Guwahati for tripartite talks with Centre, Manipur government

A delegation of Naga civil society organisations led by the United Naga Council (UNC) has reached Guwahati to participate in a tripartite meeting with the Centre and the Manipur government on the prevailing law and order situation in the state and measures for peace-building.

The delegation left Senapati on Friday and arrived in Guwahati ahead of the meeting scheduled for September 26 at 11 am at the BSF Frontier Headquarters Officers' Mess in Garbhanga, Assam.

The meeting has been convened by the Manipur Home Department and will involve representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India, and the Manipur government.

According to the official communication issued by the Manipur Home Department on September 24, the discussions will focus on the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and related peace-building measures.

The Naga delegation includes representatives of the UNC working committee, All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM), Naga Women's Union (NWU), Liangmai Naga Council (LNC), Rongmei Naga Council (RNC), Joint Tribe Council, Manipur (JTC-M), and Naga Peoples' Organisation (NPO).

The meeting assumes significance amid continued tensions in Manipur and concerns raised by Naga civil society organisations over the security of Naga civilians and alleged killings during the conflict.

Following the killing of six Naga civilians after their alleged abduction from Leilon Vaiphei, the UNC and other Naga bodies have raised several demands, including the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups.

Naga organisations have also demanded the arrest and prosecution of personnel of the Kuki National Front-President (KNF-P) whom they allege were involved in the abduction of 18 Naga civilians, including two pastors, from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, 2026. They have also sought action against those they allege were responsible for the subsequent killing of six hostages and the killing of Wilson Thanga Chiru at Joujangtek on the same day.

The Naga bodies have further demanded that the KNF-P be designated a terrorist organisation and called for the removal of Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen from office.

These are demands raised by Naga organisations and remain part of the broader political and security issues surrounding the conflict.

The September 26 meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for the Naga representatives to place their concerns before the Centre and the Manipur government and seek measures relating to civilian protection, accountability and peace-building.