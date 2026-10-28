The United Naga Council (UNC) has endorsed the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity’s (COCOMI) proposed mega rally in Imphal on October 31, calling for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with Kuki militant groups and changes to the deployment of security forces in the state.

In a statement, the UNC cited concerns over the security situation in Manipur and what it described as threats to indigenous communities. It appealed to the public to participate in the rally, which is scheduled to demand an end to what COCOMI and its supporters describe as a proxy war in the state.

The UNC outlined three key demands: scrapping the SoO pact with Kuki militant groups, ending the alleged proxy war in Manipur, and removing Assam Rifles from the state, particularly from border areas, with the Border Security Force (BSF) or another central force suggested as a replacement.

The council questioned the role of Assam Rifles in border and conflict-affected areas, alleging that its conduct had raised concerns among local communities. It claimed that the force had not adequately addressed security concerns in indigenous villages and called for a review of its deployment.

In solidarity with the rally in Imphal, the UNC announced that peaceful sit-in protests or solidarity rallies would be organised at Naga district headquarters on October 31 from 11 am.

The council called on the Naga People’s Union, Imphal, other Naga frontal organisations and churches to mobilise participation in the Imphal rally. District apex bodies, tribal organisations and district-level groups were asked to coordinate the proposed protests in their respective headquarters.

The UNC also appealed to Naga tribal organisations, village authorities, churches, women’s groups, youth and student bodies to participate, saying the mobilisation was intended to express collective concerns over security, ancestral land and identity.

The demands and allegations against security forces and militant groups reflect the position articulated by the UNC in its statement.