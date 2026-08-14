Naga council calls 24-hour shutdown in Manipur over killing of village guards

The United Naga Council (UNC) on Friday, August 14, called for an emergency 24-hour total shutdown across Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur, condemning the killing of two Naga village guards and injuries to two others in a gun attack in Kangpokpi district.

The shutdown will begin at 11 pm on Friday and continue until 11 pm on Saturday, August 15, the UNC said in a statement.

The council alleged that the attack was carried out by KNF-P Kuki militants on the occasion of Naga Independence Day.

According to the UNC, Wiriliangbou Chawang, 35, was shot dead on the spot, while Kawidinang Abonmai, 54, succumbed to abdominal injuries while being taken to hospital. Namthiulungbou Prinmai, 45, sustained a groin injury, while Maliangjinang Abonmai, 50, suffered injuries to his chest and arm.

The attack took place at Langka Naga village in Kangpokpi district, where farmers were reportedly engaged in agricultural activities.

The UNC described the incident as a “direct challenge” to the Naga people, their identity and their right to self-determination.

The council also raised concerns over recent incidents of alleged arson and obstruction in the region. It referred to an August 11 attack on Tokpa Naga village, where at least 10 houses were reportedly set ablaze.

The UNC also expressed concern over the Kailenjang incident and alleged obstruction of security forces and goodwill missions.

“We strongly denounce all acts of violence, arson and on-purpose provocation,” the council said, calling for thorough and impartial investigations into the incidents.

It demanded that the authorities identify the perpetrators and take appropriate legal action without delay.

The UNC said the shutdown was being observed in solidarity with the bereaved families and in protest against what it described as the “heinous crimes” against Naga civilians.