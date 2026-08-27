Naga Council condemns killing of four Liangmai civilians in Manipur's Kangpokpi, seeks SIT probe

The United Naga Council (UNC) has condemned the reported killing of four Naga civilians belonging to the Liangmai community in an ambush along the IT Road between Makui Ashang and Makui Thanamba villages in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Thursday, August 27 morning.

According to the UNC, the incident occurred at around 8.30 am when armed militants allegedly ambushed civilians travelling along the road. The council alleged that cadres of the Kuki National Front (P), Kuki National Front and Kuki Revolutionary Army, operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement, were involved in the attack.

The UNC identified the deceased as Wisobou Charenamai, Chairman of the Chawangkining Village Authority and former Vice President of the Liangmai Naga Council; Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, founder and principal of Right Path School, T. Khullen; and Mariakdibou Wijunamai and Anil Wijunamai, both executive members of the Makui Youth Club.

Gaikamang Ringkangmai was injured in the incident, while Japou MK, a student leader from Thonglang Akutpa, reportedly escaped.

The council expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and sought immediate medical assistance for the injured.

The UNC also raised questions over the security arrangements along the IT Road and alleged a failure on the part of the authorities to protect civilians. It called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible and demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into the incident.

The council further alleged that the attack represented an escalation of tensions in the area and said it could have implications for the broader peace process and the security of Naga communities in their ancestral areas.

As a mark of mourning, the UNC announced a one-day Genna, or shutdown, across Naga areas and district headquarters from 6 am to 6 pm on August 28. During the period, vehicular movement, shops and business establishments, government offices and private and government institutions will remain closed. Emergency services and Board/Common examinations have been exempted.

The council appealed to all sections of the public to extend cooperation during the observance.