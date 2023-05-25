In a shocking incident that unfolded on May 24, at Kwakeithel Bazaar in Imphal, Manipur, four women belonging to the Tangkhul Welfare Society were subjected to a brutal attack. Expressing deep sadness and anger, the society has strongly condemned the incident and demanded immediate action.

The four Tangkhul women were traveling by auto-rickshaw towards Imphal Airport on their way to Mumbai when they were suddenly waylaid and forcibly dragged out of the vehicle. Without any reason or provocation, they were subjected to physical assault, with one woman being struck by an iron bar, resulting in injuries. Another woman endured being dragged around, while her shirt was torn apart. Shockingly, despite repeatedly asserting their identity as Tangkhuls, the perpetrators continued to harass them, even threatening their lives if they didn't abandon their belongings and flee.

Adding to the distress, AK. Jhalajit Singh, the in-charge of the Central Control Room, 1 MR Imphal, Manipur, released a circulation/press note denying the incident and labeling it as "absolutely false." This dismissive response by an authority figure has been met with dismay and condemnation. Rather than addressing the issue at hand, such a response only serves to perpetuate such incidents and undermine the seriousness of the situation. The Tangkhul Welfare Society Mumbai urges the concerned officials to carry out their duties responsibly, dissolve enmity, and ensure justice prevails.

The Tangkhul Welfare Society Mumbai vehemently condemns the barbaric act and the high-handedness displayed by the individuals involved. They are urging the authorities to promptly investigate the incident, prioritize the arrest of the culprits, and ensure justice is served. Additionally, they demand an official apology press note from AK. Jhalajit Singh for circulating a cover-up letter and suppressing the truth.

President of the Tangkhul Welfare Society Mumbai, Somatai Raleng, stands firmly behind the victims and pledges to fight for justice. The society has called upon the government to take immediate action, address the rising enmity, and ensure the safety and security of all individuals in the state.