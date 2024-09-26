The Naga Peoples' Organisation (NPO) and Karong-Senapati Town Committee (KSTC) have issued a joint statement strongly condemning an alleged attempt to set fire to the Shri Shri Pashupati Nath Mandir in Senapati, Manipur. The incident occurred in the early hours of September 25.

According to local sources, the temple was targeted twice in recent weeks, with the second attack resulting in partial damage.

CCTV footage reportedly shows a burning log being thrown towards a door inside the temple compound. In earlier footage, a masked individual was seen hiding behind a pillar before fleeing the scene.

The NPO and KSTC emphasised Senapati's reputation as a peaceful town where religious freedom is respected. Their statement read, "Any elements which work to break the social serenity is highly condemnable." The organisations have called on authorities to apprehend the culprits promptly.

Taking to Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba stated: "Strongly condemn Looting & setting of Shri Pashupati Nath Mandir, Senapati, Manipur on fire at around 1 am of 25/9/24.

"Every responsible citizen should condemn such barbaric act bcoz it's an infringement of Secularism. The culprit (s) should be booked at the earliest (s.i.c)," he added.