The Naga People's Front (NPF) Manipur State Unit expressed heartfelt gratitude to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for their steadfast support for the party and its candidate, Kachui Timothy Zimik, who contested in the Lok Sabha elections from the II-outer Manipur constituency.

In an official statement, the NPF acknowledged the unwavering backing from their alliance partners and supporters. "The NPF Manipur State Unit could not have come this far without the support of all our party members and well-wishers. We bear the burden and pain of our alliance party men and supporters," the statement read.

Kachui Timothy Zimik was defeated by Congress candidate Alfred Kanngam Arthur in the Lok Sabha elections. Despite the loss, the NPF extended their thanks to the Manipur BJP legislators, BJP party members and workers, Nagaland legislators, BJP of Nagaland, and the NPP party and its legislators, as well as the central leaders of the NPF.

The party also expressed deep appreciation to the UNC leaders and federating units, the Naga Women Union, ANSAM, and all pastors who prayed for them. They thanked the voters of the II-outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency for their support, and commended Kachui Timothy Zimik and his family for their efforts. "Though we did not succeed this time, let's stand together and move forward," the statement added.

Furthermore, the NPF congratulated Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur on his victory and expressed hope in his policies for the community's welfare. The NPF vowed to continue protecting the indigenous people, Naga cultural heritage, traditions, land, and political rights. "We will not compromise in any manner while protecting the indigenous people and rich Naga cultural heritage, tradition, land, and political rights of our people for future generations," the statement concluded.