Naga seed sowing festival Lui-Ngai-Ni to be celebrated at Ukhrul on February 14–15

The Naga seed sowing festival Lui-Ngai-Ni will be celebrated this year at the Ukhrul district headquarters in Manipur on February 14 and 15, under the aegis of the United Naga Council (UNC). The two-day gala event will be hosted by the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL).

Observed annually to mark the beginning of the agricultural season, Lui-Ngai-Ni brings together Naga communities to seek blessings for a bountiful harvest and the well-being of the people. The celebrations will feature traditional rituals, ceremonial blowing of trumpets, cultural dances, folk songs, speeches and various forms of cultural entertainment.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Cultural Renaissance”, which reflects the revival and reinterpretation of Naga cultural heritage in a modern context.

Losii Dikho, MLA from Mao Assembly Constituency, will attend the inaugural function as the chief guest, while Dinganlung Gangmei, Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) and MLA from Nungba Assembly Constituency, will be the main celebrant. Awangbow Newmai, MLA from Tamei, will serve as the principal celebrant. Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel and Tamenglong MLA Janghemlung Panmei will convey their greetings during the inaugural programme.

In the valedictory function, greetings will be delivered by Chandel MLA Dr S. S. Olish and Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing. Khashim Vashum, MLA from Chingai Assembly Constituency, will be the host of the festival.

A programme note issued in connection with Lui-Ngai-Ni stated that culture forms the foundation of a people’s identity, worldview and way of life. It highlighted that the Naga community, comprising around 66–67 ethnic tribes spread across India and Myanmar, reflects unity in diversity.

Of these, 20 tribes and one associate unit are found in Manipur, including Anal, Aimol, Chothe, Chiru, Inpui, Kharam, Khoibu, Lamkang, Liangmai, Mao, Maram, Maring, Moyon, Monsang, Poumai, Rongmei, Tarao, Tangkhul, Thangal, Zeme and KNUM.

Explaining the theme, the note described “Cultural Renaissance” as the rediscovery and renewal of traditional values, art and knowledge, adapted to contemporary times. It said the theme reflects the Naga people’s efforts to reclaim and celebrate their history, moral values and rich cultural heritage while preserving core traditions amid changing times.

The programme note added that this year’s celebration aims to revive, inculcate and sustain both the abstract and practical value systems of Naga culture, shaping the collective destiny of the people.