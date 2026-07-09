Naga student body urge President to order probe into killing of six civilians in Manipur

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and ensure justice, accountability and protection for Naga civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Manipur, with a particular focus on the killing of six Naga civilians.

The appeal was made through a memorandum submitted to the President via Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav following a candlelight vigil held in Kohima on July 9 under the theme Justice for Six Nagas.

The six civilians had allegedly been abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13. Their bodies were recovered on June 10 near a Kuki-Zo village, a day after 14 Kuki individuals, who had been abducted by armed groups in Senapati district nearly a month earlier, were released.

Reiterating its demand for a transparent, impartial and time-bound investigation, the NSF said the vigil reflected the collective grief of the Naga community over the alleged abduction, torture and killing of the six civilians by armed Kuki militants during the Manipur conflict.

The federation also enclosed a report titled Report on the Naga-Kuki Conflict in Manipur: Findings of the Naga Students' Federation Reconnaissance and Solidarity Mission to Southern Nagalim, Manipur, based on a field visit conducted between June 4 and 6.

According to the NSF, the fact-finding mission assessed the humanitarian and security situation in Naga-inhabited areas through interactions with affected families, village authorities, churches, civil society organisations and student bodies. The report documented incidents of violence, displacement, destruction of property and disruption of livelihoods.

The memorandum stated that Naga communities continue to face insecurity due to attacks, restrictions on movement and concerns over civilian safety. It added that families of those killed or missing remain under severe emotional and psychological distress.

The federation maintained that a fair and transparent process to establish accountability was essential to restore public confidence and prevent similar incidents. It also expressed concern over continued civilian casualties despite the deployment of security forces in Manipur and called for a review of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

The NSF further alleged that illegal poppy cultivation, narcotics trafficking and the proliferation of sophisticated weapons by what it described as "armed narco-Kuki militant groups" were contributing to the violence.

Among its eight demands, the federation sought a time-bound independent probe into the killing of the six civilians, investigations into all incidents involving killings, abductions and displacement, a review of the SoO arrangement, an inquiry into the conduct of security forces, enhanced protection for Naga villages and civilians, action against illegal poppy cultivation and illicit arms, safe movement along National Highway-202 and other strategic routes, and sustained efforts towards lasting peace through dialogue, justice and accountability.

Addressing the gathering, NSF president Mteisuding described the vigil as a "revolutionary solidarity" for the six slain Nagas. He alleged that the victims had been brutally killed, mutilated and buried in different locations, and urged authorities to bring those responsible to justice without delay.

Nagaland Tribal Hohos Coordination Committee convenor Thejao Vihienuo also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, saying the vigil honoured the memory of the six victims. While advocating peaceful coexistence, he appealed to Kuki leaders to end the violence and urged both the Manipur government and the Centre to address the demands of the United Naga Council, warning that failure to do so could further aggravate the situation.