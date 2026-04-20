Naga Students’ Federation condemns alleged attack on civilians in Ukhrul, demands justice

The Naga Students’ Federation has condemned an alleged attack on Naga civilians at TM-Kasom village along NH-202 in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, which reportedly left two people dead on April 18.

According to the Federation, the victims have been identified as Eno Chinaoshang Shokwungnao of Tashar village and Eno Yaruingam Vashum of Kharasom village. The organisation described the incident as a “heinous and barbaric attack” on unarmed civilians.

In a press statement issued from Kohima, the NSF said the alleged incident represents “a direct assault on the dignity, safety and inherent rights of the Naga people to live in peace”, and termed it a serious threat to the community.

The Federation expressed condolences to the families of the victims, stating it stands “in unwavering solidarity with them in this hour of grief”. It added that “the loss of two innocent lives is a collective loss”.

Calling for accountability, the NSF demanded that authorities take “immediate, impartial and stringent action” against those responsible. It warned that any delay in justice would be viewed as a failure of responsibility.

The organisation also issued a caution against further violence, stating that “any form of aggression… will not be tolerated under any circumstances” and that the “patience of the Naga people must not be mistaken for weakness”.

As part of its response, the Federation announced a candlelight vigil on April 23 at its office in Kohima to honour the victims and reiterate calls for justice.

The NSF said it remains committed to defending the interests of the Naga people and will continue to engage on the issue.