The All Naga Traders Association Manipur (ANTAM) has raised a serious alarm about the growing issue of illegal tax collection and harassment faced by businesses and transporters, particularly truckers travelling along the Kangpokpi to Imphal route.

According to ANTAM, these unlawful practices—such as unauthorized fees at checkpoints and demands for "donations"—are causing immense hardship to the trading community and undermining the smooth supply of essential goods to the valley region.

The Committee of Tribal Unity (COTU) has been named as a key player in this ongoing issue. Despite repeated complaints, the state government has yet to take effective action to curb these activities.



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As a result, ANTAM has warned that if no resolution is found, they will be forced to initiate an indefinite economic blockade along National Highway No. 2 (Senapati to Imphal road) starting from midnight on October 8, 2024.

This situation highlights the challenges businesses and transporters face in maintaining operations in the state amidst ongoing unrest and inefficiencies in law enforcement.

ANTAM's call for government intervention stresses the urgent need for safety and security, both for truckers and the broader business community.