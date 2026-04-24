Naga Village Guards member killed in ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district

A 29-year-old member of the Naga Village Guards (NVG) was killed in an ambush allegedly carried out by suspected Kuki armed cadres in Manipur’s Ukhrul district in the early hours of Friday, April 24.

The deceased has been identified as Horshokmi Jamang, a resident of Chatric Khullen village in Kamjong district. According to a statement issued by the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the incident took place near Sinakeithei village during a patrol operation.

TNL said the attack occurred amid continued tension and armed movement along the Sirarakhong–Sinakeithei stretch. Members of the Naga Village Guards stationed near Sirarakhong had reportedly set out on routine patrol duty when they were ambushed by suspected Kuki militants operating under Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangements, along with other armed groups.

Jamang was killed at the spot during the attack. The organisation described the killing as part of ongoing disruptions in the area linked to the presence and movement of armed groups.

The statement also noted that Jamang had been engaged in protecting his village and surrounding areas. It characterised his death as a loss incurred while defending local land and community interests.

TNL extended condolences to the family of the deceased and acknowledged his role in village defence activities. The organisation also reiterated concerns over security conditions in the region, pointing to repeated incidents affecting civilian and local guard movements.

Ukhrul and neighbouring districts have witnessed periodic tensions involving different armed groups, with patrol routes and village peripheries remaining sensitive zones.